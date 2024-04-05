Serviceman of Azerbaijani Army dies during military exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office received information that a soldier of the No. military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, soldier Saleh Khyalafov died as a result of a shot from a firearm during military exercises, head of the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office Firad Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to Firad Aliyev, based on the information received, employees of the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office and the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan examined the scene of the incident, and items of significant importance to the case were seized as material evidence.

“On this fact, a criminal case was opened at the Gubadli Military Prosecutor’s Office under the relevant article of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, witnesses were questioned, various examinations were ordered, and the necessary investigative actions were immediately carried out,” Firad Aliyev said.

Firad Aliyev also noted that the investigation is currently ongoing and all measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of the law.