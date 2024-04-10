Azerbaijan opens criminal case following incident at state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The military prosecutor's office of the Gubadli region received information about the injury of an officer of Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service, senior lieutenant Rovshan Mammadov, as a result of shelling from the Armenian side, Trend reports.

Based on the information received, appropriate investigative measures were carried out together with employees of the Gubadli military prosecutor's office and the department of criminalistics and information technology of the military prosecutor's office.

In fact, in the military prosecutor's office of the Gubadli region, a criminal case was opened under articles 29120.2.7 (attempted murder of two or more people) and 29120.2.12 (attempted murder of a person due to national, racial, religious affiliation) of the Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan Republic, witnesses were interrogated, appropriate examinations were appointed and urgent necessary investigative actions were carried out.

The investigation is currently ongoing, all measures will be taken in accordance with legal requirements and generally accepted norms and principles of international law.

On April 10, around 15:20, it was discovered that two individuals from the direction of Nerkin Khnzoresk village of Armenia, opposite the positions of the frontier troops of the the State Border Service located in the Jijimli settlement, violated the state border, crossing approximately 300 meters into Azerbaijani territory, with about 200 heads of small livestock.

"The border guard of the Azerbaijani State Border Service preventing the violation of the state border was fired from a combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces, as a result of which Senior Lieutenant Rovshan Mammadov was wounded.

The serviceman was immediately evacuated to a medical facility.

At present, the operational conditions are stable and under the control of our units.

The responsibility for this regular provocation by the Armenian side falls entirely on the military-political leadership of Armenia," the statement of the State Border Service reads.