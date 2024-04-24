Azerbaijan to return many displaced Lachin inhabitants back their home by 2026

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijani authorities plan to return more than 5,000 people to Lachin by 2026, a special representative of the Azerbaijani President in Lachin district, Masim Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the conference within the framework of the International Forum COP29 and the Green View for Azerbaijan.

“We intend to return more than 5,000 people to Lachin by the end of 2026. By 2035, the general population of Lachin will be around 12,000–13,000 people,” he noted.

Mammadov further underlined that the presence of landmines in Lachin creates a significant barrier to people and business, especially given that the district is one of Azerbaijan's ten largest regions.

“To date, about 2,000 residents have returned to the town of Lachin. More than 500 new houses and more than one and a half hundred new residential complexes have been built here,” he added.

The return was accompanied by the kick-off of a conference titled "COP29 and Green View for Azerbaijan," where 64 authoritative experts from 30 countries arrived in Lachin on April 24.

Academics, former ambassadors, and representatives of international think tanks shared their experience in the field of sustainable development and green energy at a conference jointly organized by ADA University and the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAMO).

To note, they participated in an international forum on “COP29 and the Green View of Azerbaijan” at ADA University on April 23 and sent questions to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel