BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan has once again been elected a member of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Trend reports.

In the elections to the UN Economic and Social Council for the period 2025-2027, held at the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the Council, receiving 148 votes.

ECOSOC is one of the key bodies coordinating the interaction of the UN and its specialized agencies in the economic and social fields.