“Bakcell Stars” provides equal rights to children with need for special care

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

One of the priority directions of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity of Bakcell, being the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, is to ensure the provision of equal rights and opportunities for children with a need for special care, efficiently organize their spare time and support their complete integration to the society.

“Communication through art” – another project implemented within the frames of a long-term successful cooperation between Bakcell and the “United Aid for Azerbaijan” (UAFA), has successfully completed. Starting from the beginning of 2017, drama, dance, painting and creation circles have been organized at the Community Based Rehabilitation (CBR) Centers of UAFA in Khachmaz and Ganja, as well as Yasamal district of Baku. More than 150 children with a need for special care have been able to gain new skills at the said circles, and demonstrate these skills at various events, thus proving yet again to be active and equal members of the society.

Parents' council coordinator at Yasamal CBR center Zahra Khalafova indicates that over 75 children have attended the circles in the course of this project: “One of our main achievements is that the children have participated at the “Fairy wand” project, organized by the Modern Arts Museum. Pictures painted by children who study at Ganja and Yasamal rehabilitation centers will be soon published in especially dedicated book”.

Moreover, a “Wonder world” play has been presented together with “Oyug” Children’s Studio under the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre named after Abdulla Shaig. Children who attend drama, dance and painting circles have also participated in the said play. In addition to that, children have performed with their dance programme at the event dedicated to “3rd December the International Day of Persons with Disabilities”, organized by the Sabail district Executive Power and “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company. All these achievements bring pleasant and memorable changes to the lives of children and their family members.

More than 60 children are benefitting from “Popular arts and crafts” and “Capable hands” circles at UAFA’s Khachmaz and Ganja CBR centers. In the course of the project, children have performed at various events with their short plays, trio, solo and choir singing, dances and poems. These children have made their first steps on a big stage, with the help of wheelchairs and other special equipment, and managed to integrate into the society at early age. The above mentioned circles are helping the children to gain such skills as speech culture, stage performance, walking, speech skills, plastic movements and ear for music. Also, the children have learned to use pieces of cloth to craft various sensor toys, tools, paintings and other handcrafted items, which might be useful at the circles.

“We believe that these children are equal members of the society. It is important to help them form the feeling of self-confidence and be prepared for an independent life. Thanks to the “Bakcell Stars” project, these kids receive additional opportunities, thus being able to have more confidence in the future and understand that they are an integral part of our society. We are very grateful to the parents and UAFA for providing us with an opportunity to support these children and we are confident that our successful joint activities in this area will be continued”, said Suheyla Jafarova, Head of PR and Corporate Communications Department of Bakcell.

By continuously supporting children with need for special care who benefit from the services of UAFA’s CBR centers as of the year 2010, Bakcell is doing its best to ensure the provision of equal rights and opportunities for these children, and to help in efficient organization of their spare time and complete integration to the society. This project helps the children and their parents to become more active in the social life, find new friends and communicate with various people. All of this in return changes the attitude in the society towards disability and children with reduced health capabilities.

