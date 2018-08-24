IOM opens 3 tenders for modernizing Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service

24 August 2018 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
German chancellor’s visit to Azerbaijan to give impetus to bilateral relations
Politics 20:58
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan to contribute to development of ties between two countries
Politics 20:47
Merkel: Germany ready to contribute to settle Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:50
Analyst talks on benefits of road to connect Tbilisi with Azerbaijan's border
Commentary 17:37
Laptop market share in Azerbaijan up
ICT 17:19
Kaspersky Lab: Azerbaijan is an essential market for us (Exclusive)
ICT 17:16
Latest
German chancellor’s visit to Azerbaijan to give impetus to bilateral relations
Politics 20:58
Oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan to be suspended
Oil&Gas 20:58
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan to contribute to development of ties between two countries
Politics 20:47
Tajik president: Creating IFAS was wise decision
Tajikistan 20:28
Merkel: Germany ready to contribute to settle Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:50
Kyrgyz president takes part in summit of IFAS founders
Kyrgyzstan 19:25
Turkmen, Kazakh presidents stress need for new co-op approaches
Economy news 18:55
Russia-Turkey relations becoming more meaningful: Putin
Russia 18:30
Turkey sees rise in sale of real estate
Economy news 18:29