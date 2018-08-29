Bakcell announces winners of lottery held together with “Bank of Baku” (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Bakcell - the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has announced the winners of the stimulating draw-based lottery, conducted under the title of “Trip abroad from Bakcell Ulduzum and Bank of Baku”.

Winners of the lottery’s main prizes were automatically determined via special computer software, during the draw ceremony held on 27th of August 2018 with participation of mass media representatives. As a result of the draw, the main prize being a trip to Dubai went to “Bakcell” subscriber and “Bank of Baku” customer Kamran Shamiyev. The prize package includes a visa, one round-trip ticket from Baku to Dubai, accommodation in 3* or 4* hotel for 3 nights and 4 days, transfer from airport to hotel (and from hotel to airport), as well as the travel insurance. Winner of the second main prize – Yaman Farzaliyeva, became a lucky owner of an “iPhone” smartphone. Bakcell and Bank of Baku representatives, who were hosting the event, have immediately contacted and congratulated the winners.

It should be noted that all the Bakcell subscribers, being at the same time the customers of Bank of Baku, who participated in this lottery held in the period from 18th of May to 18th of August, have won prizes. Thus, thousands of participants have won lots of calling minutes and free internet packages from Bakcell and special discounts from Bank of Baku.

With well over 2.9 million users and more than 250 active partners, “Ulduzum” has proved itself to be one of the best customer service programs not only in Azerbaijan, but in the whole Middle East, Central and Southern Asia and Northern Africa region, by offering a wide range of discounts and services to the subscribers and promoting corporate loyalty among own customers and customers of the program’s partner companies.

Every Bakcell customer can join the “Ulduzum” loyalty program, and absolutely no subscription fee is required. To join the “Ulduzum” program one should simply send a free SMS with text “1” to number 5555. Bakcell’s “Ulduzum” mobile application, created to facilitate the usage of the loyalty program, can be downloaded for both iOS and Android platforms from www.ulduzum.az

***

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

With more than 7000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news