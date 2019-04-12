AZAL president meets mayor of Batumi (PHOTO)

12 April 2019 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Mayor of Batumi city, Lasha Komakhidze is in Baku on a working visit.

During the visit, the Mayor of Batumi met with AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov on April 12.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the opening of direct regular flights starting from June 14, 2019 by the Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways.

According to Jahangir Asgarov, flights on the Baku-Batumi route will be carried out twice a week - on Fridays and Sundays. Batumi will become the second destination of the low-cost airline in Gerogia, daily flights are also carried out to the capital city - Tbilisi.

At the same time, AZAL airline also carries out direct flights to Tbilisi, Jahangir Asgarov said. According to him, the increase in the number of flights between Azerbaijan and Georgia will expand contacts of the business community, the flow of tourists, in general, will contribute to the development of interregional cooperation.

In turn, Lasha Komakhidze highly appreciated the achievements of Azerbaijan in civil aviation. The Mayor of Batumi stressed that Azerbaijan and Georgia are strategic partners in all spheres, including in the transport sector.

