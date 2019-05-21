AZAL President, Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan discuss opening of new flights

21 May 2019 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Airlines, Jahangir Asgarov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Egypt to Azerbaijan, Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues related to further cooperation in civil aviation between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

Jahangir Asgarov emphasized an increase in passenger traffic at the international airports of the country. In the first four months of 2019, Azerbaijan’s airports served almost 1.5 million passengers.

He said that active work is underway to attract new foreign airlines and open new flights. Negotiations are being held on the opening of Baku-Cairo-Baku charter flight starting from June 8, which is planned to be carried out every Saturday on Embraer-190 aircraft.

Negotiations are also underway with Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines, which received the fifth freedom of the air from Azerbaijan. The Airline is expected to carry out weekly flights on Nur-Sultan – Baku – Sharm El Sheikh route starting from July 18. The flights will be operated on Thursdays on Boeing 757 aircraft.

According to Adel Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim, the negotiations held in Baku will serve as an impetus for further expansion of cooperation between the two countries. The opening of new flights will serve as an additional incentive for the development of tourism and business relations between the two countries, the Ambassador said.

