Tourism Association: More Azerbaijani citizens to travel abroad this summer

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

According to the travel agencies’ information, the number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad will increase this summer, Nahid Bagirov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA), told Trend on June 11.

“This year, as in previous years, Azerbaijani tourists again prefer Turkey,” he added.

“The devaluation of the Azerbaijani manat in 2015 affected the number of people traveling abroad,” Bagirov said. “During the first years after devaluation, the number of people traveling abroad decreased, but it increased since 2018.”

“The advance ticket booking gained popularity among local tourists,” he added. "Earlier, Azerbaijani tourists booked tickets a few days before the trip. Presently, the departure date is set within 3-4 months and tickets are booked in advance."

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who traveled abroad in January-February 2019, increased by 25.5 percent compared to the same period of 2018 and reached 731,600 people .

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news