German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce preps 5-year report on Azerbaijan's business climate

13 June 2019 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Next year, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) will present a report on the business climate in Azerbaijan for the past 5 years, Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan Tobias Baumann said at the 5th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, AHK Azerbaijan has been preparing a report on the business climate in Azerbaijan for several years, and it is planned to make a five-year report on this topic next year.

This will help with keeping track of the dynamics of the development of the country and of the various sectors of its economy, and will be useful for European companies to determine future prospects for work in Azerbaijan, Baumann believes.

The report presents the results of a survey of 130 European companies operating in Azerbaijan, along with personal interviews with representatives of 20 European companies involved in the 10 leading sectors of the Azerbaijani economy.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Specialized shop selling Turkmen textiles to be opened in Baku
Economy 12:40
Azerbaijan continues to diversify and increase non-primary exports
Business 12:32
Life insurance market shrinking in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:31
Turkmen ambassador talks on implementing joint initiatives in Azerbaijan
Economy 11:54
Launch dates for Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport project announced
Economy 11:42
Azerbaijan’s non-life insurance market keeps growing
Economy 11:41
Latest
Turkmen ministry opens tender to construct regional center
Turkmenistan 12:49
Amazon and Morrisons extend same-day food delivery to more UK cities
Other News 12:44
Specialized shop selling Turkmen textiles to be opened in Baku
Economy 12:40
Azerbaijan continues to diversify and increase non-primary exports
Business 12:32
Life insurance market shrinking in Azerbaijan
Economy 12:31
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 12:29
Major copper producer of Kazakhstan expands co-op with foreign partners
Economy 12:28
France's Le Maire to meet Renault chairman, says Nissan alliance priority
Other News 12:22
Turkmen state oil concern to buy chemical reagents via tender
Turkmenistan 12:05