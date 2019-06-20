Websites developed by Azerbaijan’s Zero Line company awarded (PHOTO)

20 June 2019 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AtaBank and Silk Way Travel company have received the NETTY 2019 Azerbaijan National Internet Award this year, Trend reports.

The award was presented at the official ceremony at the Park Inn by Radisson Baku hotel, which was held on June 19, 2019, to which the representatives of all nominees were invited.

The websites of AtaBank and Silk Way Travel were developed by Azerbaijan’s Zero Line company.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PMD Group implementing expensive project in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:10
Commercial gas production in Azerbaijan up by 40%
Business 19:06
Azerbaijan's Norm Sement plant eyes to increase concrete production (Exclusive)
Economy 18:40
New interior minister appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:20
New head of State Security Service appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:09
New minister of defense industry appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:04
Latest
PMD Group implementing expensive project in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:10
Commercial gas production in Azerbaijan up by 40%
Business 19:06
Azerbaijan's Norm Sement plant eyes to increase concrete production (Exclusive)
Economy 18:40
Kazakhstan plans to extract nearly 90 mln tons of oil
Oil&Gas 18:20
New interior minister appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:20
New head of State Security Service appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:09
Clothing production increases in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:06
Over 200 villages of Georgia to be supplied with gas
Oil&Gas 18:06
New minister of defense industry appointed in Azerbaijan
Politics 18:04