Azerbaijan stands for extension of OPEC+ deal

24 June 2019 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan considers it necessary to extend the OPEC + deal, and under the same conditions, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told reporters on the sidelines of the Future Leaders Forum of the World Petroleum Council in St. Petersburg, Trend reports with reference to TASS news agency.

“I think that this format, decisions, agreements that were reached in the first half of the year should be continued,” said Shahbazov. “This is a minimum program. If nothing happens, then it would be right to continue with what we have.”

The minister noted that he doesn’t see any obstacles for this, adding that it is necessary to wait for the upcoming July 1-2 meeting of OPEC+, where a decision will be made.

“I think that a consensus has been reached, but at the meeting we will learn more,” Shahbazov noted. “We will have the opportunity to analyze the last months - how the market reacted to all the events, be it of an economic or geopolitical nature.”

He added that Azerbaijan will fulfill the terms of the deal in the first half of the year. To date, the country has reduced production in accordance with the quota – by 2.5 percent, that is, by 20,000 barrels per day, he said.

The deal to reduce production by 1.2 million barrels per day was concluded in December 2018 and ends on June 30. The issue of extending the deal and determining the volume of quotas for production cuts will be discussed in Vienna at the upcoming July 1-2 ministerial meeting, in which Shahbazov will also take part.

“The minister is invited to the meeting of ministers of OPEC + countries in Vienna on July 1-2 and plans to take part in it,” spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, adviser to the energy minister Zamina Aliyeva told Trend.

The meeting will be decisive to determine whether the production cut deal will be extended by OPEC members and those who aren’t part of this organization. The meeting participants must also decide what the conditions for this reduction will be.

In December last year, OPEC + countries agreed to reduce oil production in the first half of 2019 by 1.2 million barrels per day from the level of October 2018. The share of OPEC countries accounted for 800,000 barrels per day, while the share of non-OPEC countries – 400,000 barrels per day. Iran, Venezuela and Libya were exempted from the deal.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center increases assets
Economy 11:32
FAO supports development of SMEs in Azerbaijan
Business 11:16
Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%
Economy 11:00
Azerbaijani plant eyes to increase clinker production
Economy 09:48
Azerbaijan, Turkey buy cotton products in Turkmenistan
Economy 09:37
Deputy PM: New opportunities can be uncovered for energy co-op between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW)
Politics 07:00
Latest
Qatar will invest $3 billion in Pakistan, state news agency says
Other News 13:05
Turkey's Antalya visited by tourists from 180 countries in 2019 so far
Turkey 12:55
Turkey reveals date of testing Ankara-Sivas high-speed railway
Turkey 12:53
China-Uzbekistan JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 12:53
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva meets UN Under-Secretary-General (PHOTO)
Politics 12:43
Chinese company exports buses to Uzbekistan
Economy 12:38
Trump to visit South Korea as Pompeo raises hope for new North Korea talks after letter
Other News 12:25
Iran to offer gas condensate for sale at energy exchange
Business 12:21
Azerbaijan's First VP attends opening ceremony of UN Civil Service Forum (PHOTO)
Politics 12:11