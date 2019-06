Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 150 million manat during a deposit auction held on June 24, Trend reports referring to CBA.

The demand from banks amounted to 813.4 million manats

The funds were raised for a period of 14 days with a yield of 6.51 percent.

The auction was held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

