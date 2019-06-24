ASAN int’l association created in Azerbaijan

24 June 2019 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

An international association of ASAN (State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan) has been created in Azerbaijan and it will cooperate with international organizations in the provision of public services, Trend reports.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by eight countries, including Turkey, Indonesia, Montenegro, the UAE, Uganda, Afghanistan, Morocco and Azerbaijan.

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations Ulvi Mehdiyev said that the signing of the agreement under the patronage of the UN is the beginning for new relations that will develop in the future and will expand the geography of the agency’s activity.

