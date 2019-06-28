New risk insurance mechanisms to be created in Azerbaijan

28 June 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Quite low level of risk assessment is observed in the Azerbaijani insurance market, and this is related to the lack of a single register of insured persons, said Ibrahim Alishov, acting chairman of the board of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the 9th insurance forum titled “Azerbaijan’s Insurance Market: Trends and Opportunities” organized by FIMSA and the Azerbaijan Insurers Association together with the Compulsory Insurance Bureau of Azerbaijan.

He said that the tariffs for the main types of insurance need to be revised, since they don’t meet the modern requirements.

It was noted that the process of preparing proposals is underway, and the work is being done in this direction together with the Azerbaijan Insurers Association.

Alishov added that the work is also underway to create a registry that will provide market transparency and improve the risk management of insurance companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan adopts mandatory state insurance against accidents at work
Economy 14:26
Qatari environment minister invited to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 13:56
UNEC will cooperate with Azerbaijani scientists working in United States (PHOTO)
Society 13:43
IMF: Some Azerbaijani banks return to profitability
Economy 13:35
IMF forecasts Azerbaijan’s oil sector to grow
Oil&Gas 13:30
Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan
Business 13:14
Latest
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprom preparing new project
Oil&Gas 14:43
World's first plant to manufacture synthetic fuel from gas opens in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)
Turkmenistan 14:35
Turkmenistan adopts mandatory state insurance against accidents at work
Economy 14:26
Turkish armored vehicle successfully passes testing (PHOTO)
Turkey 14:25
IMF: Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected to grow
Economy 14:23
Tesla said single battery module caused car fire in Shanghai
World 14:18
Iraq bans import of various Turkish goods
Economy 14:02
Uzbekistan's external debt increases by almost $2B
Economy 14:01
Qatari environment minister invited to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 13:56