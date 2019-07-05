Commercial gas production in Azerbaijan up by 40%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jule 5

The products worth 13.7 billion manats were produced in the extractive industry in January-May 2019, which is 0.7 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The main products of the extractive industry are oil, gas, condensate and metal ores.

The total oil production reached about 15.686 million tons in January-May 2019. Almost all production accounted for commercial oil - about 15,650.8 million tons, which is by 2.9 percent less than the figure in January-May 2018.

However, on the contrary, the total gas production increased by 22.6 percent and reached 14.475 billion cubic meters, including 10.1 billion cubic meters of commercial gas in January-May 2019 compared to January-May 2018.

The commercial gas production increased by 40.4 percent in January-May 2019 compared to January-May 2018.

As of June 1, 2019, the volumes of unsold commercial oil in Azerbaijan reached 205,000 tons.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Jule 5)

