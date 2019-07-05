Robert Cekuta discusses Azerbaijan's role in world energy, transport projects

5 July 2019 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, member of the board of the Caspian Policy Center Robert Cekuta, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The situation around the Caspian region, trends in the global energy sector, as well as the impact of new technologies and digitalization were discussed during the meeting. The role of the Caspian region in the integration with energy and transport projects was also discussed.

The parties exchanged views on the process of oil market regulation in the OPEC+ format, the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project and reforms in the energy sector of Azerbaijan. Shahbazov praised the US-Azerbaijan energy projects and said that this cooperation contributed to the diversification of gas supplies to European consumers.

The minister also informed the guest about the tasks to be fulfilled in the field of renewable energy and liberalization of the energy sector.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Railways company: Azerbaijan turns into major transit, logistics center
Business 4 July 09:53
Azerbaijan supports extension of OPEC + deal (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 2 July 18:03
Azerbaijan supports extension of deal on oil production cut
Business 1 July 19:05
Azerbaijani energy minister takes part in 6th Future Leaders Forum of World Petroleum Council (PHOTO)
Business 24 June 19:38
Azerbaijani energy minister, German Bundestag delegation mull regional issues (PHOTO)
Business 12 June 15:40
Minister: Italian companies invested almost $600M in Azerbaijan's oil&gas sector
Oil&Gas 31 May 20:56
Latest
Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement
Arab World 15:50
Uzbekistan reduces cost of domestic cars by $140 M
Economy 15:49
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan for transportation of solid waste
Tenders 15:45
Production of Sheki halva to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:44
Sectors of Georgian economy with highest GDP growth revealed
Economy 15:41
Can IGB construction be hindered by environmental regulations?
Oil&Gas 15:27
Brent crude inches up, U.S. oil falls on weak economic data
Other News 15:27
Oldest platform on ACG block in Azerbaijan shows stable production rates
Business 15:21
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats
Business 15:21