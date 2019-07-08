Russia’s Gazprombank, Azerbaijan’s AZPROMO to focus on expanding bilateral co-op

8 July 2019 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Kamalya Mammadli- Trend:

Russia’s Gazprombank and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) have signed a memorandum of intent as part of the International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2019 in Yekaterinburg city (Russia), Trend reports with reference to the Russian company.

The parties will have further discussions in order to support the creation of financial and industrial groups, production associations, and joint stock companies of various forms of ownership, activities of which will be aimed at developing bilateral business cooperation.

In addition, to implement these initiatives, the parties plan to enter into a partnership agreement.

The document was signed by Executive Vice-President for Work with State Bodies and Subordinate Organizations of Gazprombank Andrey Savchenko and acting President of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev.

