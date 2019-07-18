Opening ceremony of Baku-Sharm El-Sheikh regular flight held (PHOTO)

18 July 2019 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport hosted the opening ceremony of the Baku-Sharm El-Sheikh direct regular flight on July 18, Trend reports.

Egyptian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim noted that the new flight will serve to improve relations between the two countries.

In turn, Deputy Director of Kazakhstan-based tour operator Selfie Travel Valentina Kharakhordina noted that the flight was booked by 99 percent, due to the high demand. She also added that the flight program is approved by the Egyptian side until October of this year.

The flights will be operated every Thursday on a Boeing 757 aircraft, she said, noting that the flight will last for three hours.

Upon arrival in Sharm El-Sheikh, the citizens of Azerbaijan don’t need a visa, but if tourists want to fly to other cities of Egypt, the cost of the visa will be $25, she added.

Director of the airport Teymur Hasanov said that the opening of the new flight required some preparatory work. The new flight will be in great demand, he noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan resumes flights over Pakistan
Economy 16 July 16:01
Passenger traffic at airports in Georgia increases
Tourism 9 July 12:41
Heydar Aliyev International Airport - first airport completely switching to cloud technologies (PHOTO)
Business 4 July 15:02
Direct flight to open between Finland and Georgia
Economy 27 June 11:36
Flight to be opened between Turkey's Istanbul, Iran's Kerman
Society 25 June 16:56
Uzbekistan Airways intends to transport Russian tourists to Georgia
Economy 25 June 16:11
Latest
Instagram removes ‘likes’ visibility in six more countries
World 01:47
Tehran has no information on a downed drone in the strait of Hormuz
Iran 01:28
Chinese scientists identify new species of rare flying squirrel
World 00:47
Foreign minister: Germany does not understand US decision to exit Iranian nuclear deal
World 00:29
Trump says US Navy shot down Iranian drone in ‘defensive action,’ escalating tensions in Gulf region
World 18 July 23:37
3 sentenced to death for killing 2 Scandinavians in Morocco
World 18 July 23:09
Putin congratulates Russian Kamaz Master team on Silk Way Rally victory
World 18 July 22:30
Seven killed in traffic accident in Tyva
Russia 18 July 22:09
Portugal plans to invest 547 mln euros in Port of Sines
World 18 July 21:51