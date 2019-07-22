Azercell supports young IT specialists

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

A few days left until the registration deadline for “AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019”, which is organized by AzInTelecom LLC operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and with the sponsorship of the companies “Azercell Telecom” LLC, R.I.S.K Company, TrendMicro, Bestcomp Group. The main purpose of the competition that covers the topic of business management, process optimization and digitalization, is to provide an opportunity for creative, business-oriented and analytical thinking youth, who are passionate about IT field, to build relationship with leading IT companies and realize their ideas.

“AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019” will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, which is one of the largest sports arenas in Europe. The competition will consist of three stages. Upon registration, teams will have to solve a specially prepared assignment. The teams passing this stage will be invited to participate in the competition. During the “AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019” competition, which supports ideas of innovative service and realization of various projects, the participants should find a new solution to the given assignment, within approximately 48-72 hours and present it to the jury. The winning team will receive a prize of AZN 10 000.

It should be noted that, teams willing to join the contest are able to register their application on the official webpage ((www.h.azcloud.az/reg), starting from July 01. The deadline for submission of applications is July 31.

“Hackathon” is a series of events joined by programmers with the view to solve various problems, develop projects and compete against each other. It should be emphasized that, “Azercell Telecom” LLC always supports the implementation of projects aimed at revealing the potential of youth and realizing their innovative solutions.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

