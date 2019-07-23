Baku to host General Assembly of Islamic Countries Youth Entrepreneurship Network (PHOTO)

23 July 2019 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The third General Assembly of the Islamic Countries Youth Entrepreneurship Network (ICYEN) is planned to be held in Baku in October 2019, Trend reports on July 23.

The representatives of 56 member-states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as non-OIC member countries will take part in the event.

In general, the information on the favourable business environment in Azerbaijan, state support being rendered in Azerbaijan for the development of small and medium-sized businesses, the measures taken in this sphere will be given at the event in which the representatives of 70 countries will participate.

Bilateral meetings of local and foreign investors will be organized to attract foreign capital to the country.

On July 23, a tripartite protocol was signed among the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan, the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and the General Headquarters of the Forum to organize the third General Assembly of the Islamic Countries Youth Entrepreneurship Network in Baku.

The document was signed by chairman of the board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov, director general of the Eurasian regional center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Elmeddin Mehdiyev and director general of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum Rasul Omarov.

