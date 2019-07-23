Azerbaijan Airlines to continue flying from Baku to New York

23 July 2019 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will continue flying from Baku to New York, Trend reports referring to the company’s official Facebook page.

As a result of the optimization of the fleet technical capabilities and in accordance with the numerous wishes of passengers, Azerbaijan Airlines decided not to suspend flights from Baku to New York for another year.
Thus, direct flights from Baku to New York will be continued within the winter schedule of the national air carrier of Azerbaijan.
Baku-New York flights to JFK airport will be continued within both the winter schedule for 2019/2020 and the summer schedule for 2020. The flights will be performed twice a week (Monday and Saturday) on comfortable Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

