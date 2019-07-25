Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases

25 July 2019 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Goods worth 129.1 million manats were manufactured in the field of production of machinery and equipment, cars and other vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers during the first half of 2019, Trend reports.

Compared with the same period of last year, the production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 83.6 percent, while the production of machinery and equipment by 10 percent, and of other vehicles by 1.8 percent.

In the first half of 2019, 747 tractors and 1,112 passenger cars were produced in the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting dedicated to aircraft crash
Politics 17:24
INNOLAND, AzerGold to attract startups to improve gold mining in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 17:07
Finalists of 4th day of EYOF Baku 2019 track and field athletics competitions named
Society 17:03
Azerbaijan’s Agdash executive power opens tender for repair of asphalt concrete pavement
Tenders 17:02
EYOF Baku 2019: Struggle was difficult - Ukrainian gymnast
Society 16:52
DESFA has opportunity to provide additional services for TAP
Oil&Gas 16:21
Latest
Alternative energy source to be constructed in energy-deficient region of Kazakhstan
Economy 17:30
Azerbaijani defense minister holds meeting dedicated to aircraft crash
Politics 17:24
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 17:13
Uzbekistan boosts co-op with Israel in agrarian sector
Economy 17:07
INNOLAND, AzerGold to attract startups to improve gold mining in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 17:07
Tesla set to lose over $5 billion in value after pushing profit timeline
Other News 17:07
Finalists of 4th day of EYOF Baku 2019 track and field athletics competitions named
Society 17:03
Azerbaijan’s Agdash executive power opens tender for repair of asphalt concrete pavement
Tenders 17:02
EYOF Baku 2019: Struggle was difficult - Ukrainian gymnast
Society 16:52