Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes 7 times

29 July 2019 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 100 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on July 29, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The demand from banks amounted to 704.3 million manats.

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auctions was 6.26 percent. Term of placement of funds is 14 days.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed in the CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 29)

---

