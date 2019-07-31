Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

31 July 2019 10:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 31 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 6.4685 manats to 2,429.4190 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0915 manats to 28.0549 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.666 manats to 1,493.0930 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 37.3405 manats to 2,597.5150 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 31, 2019

July 30, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,429.4190

2,422.9505

Silver

XAG

28.0549

27.9634

Platinum

XPT

1,493.0930

1,494.7590

Palladium

XPD

2,597.5150

2,634.8555

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on July 31)

----

