Azerbaijan names most productive districts

7 August 2019 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The harvesting of grain and leguminous crops is under completion in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As of August 5, 2019, 1,026,500 hectares (98.7 percent) out of 1,039,500 hectares of land sown with cereals and legumes (excluding corn) were harvested.

Some 3,218,000 tons of crops were harvested, while the yield averaged 31.4 centners per hectare. Some 2,167,100 tons (67.4 percent) of the harvested crop accounted for wheat, 1,014,900 tons (31.5 percent) for barley, and 36,000 tons (1.1 percent) for other cereals and legumes.

The harvesting of cereal crops has been completed in 22 Azerbaijani districts and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The harvesting has been completed by more than 90 percent in 33 districts.

The yield was higher than the average level in 25 districts of the country. The highest yield was recorded in districts such as Barda (43.1 centners per hectare), Saatli (41.4 centners per hectare), Sabirabad (39.8 centners per hectare), Tartar (38.8 centners per hectare), Aghdam (38.4 centners per hectare), Salyan (38 centners per hectare), Imishli (37.2 centners per hectare), Aghjabadi (36.1 centners per hectare), Jalilabad (35 centners per hectare) and Ismayilli (34.8 centners per hectare).

More crops were harvested in districts such as Shaki (235,900 tons), Jalilabad (237,700 tons), Kurdamir (162,000 tons), Agsu (116,700 tons), Fizuli (115,000 tons), Neftchala (112,100 tons), Aghjabadi (105,300 tons) and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (109,800 tons) compared to other districts.

