AZERNEWS releases another print issue

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 8.

The new edition includes articles: Gabala International Music Festival wraps up; 31st International Olympiad in Informatics kicks off in Baku; Volume of SOCAR’s shipment via Georgian port disclosed; Cereals production grows dramatically, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

