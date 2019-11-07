Bakcell introduced brand new internet packages

7 November 2019 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

Bakcell introduced brand new internet packages, designed solely based on wishes and demands of the customers.

With new data portfolio, Bakcell aims to offer maximum level of convenience and flexibility while using the internet services in the country’s fastest mobile network (proved by Ookla). Thus, in addition to simplified customer-friendly logic, the new monthly packages provide the customers with improved and full control over their number’s balance. The mobile internet will work on the number only if the customer has purchased a package. And whenever the internet traffic ends, instead of spending the funds on balance at a higher price per megabyte, the customer will be taken to a special landing page or receive an SMS, with an offer to select or repurchase a relevant package for a favorable price if he/she wants to continue using the internet.

Thanks to this breakthrough offer, providing maximum level of transparency in usage of mobile internet on the whole local market, the customers who choose not to purchase an internet package are from now on well-protected from any extra or unexpected charges, related to background smartphone app updates and accidental internet connection. Mobile internet will work on the number only if the customer has purchased a package.

The renewed customer experience of the new packages becomes even more convenient with “My Bakcell” application. Users of “My Bakcell” are able to easily monitor data usage, upgrade used packages in accordance with own needs, get detailed and transparent information on the spent amounts, remaining data volume of the active package or buy additional internet packages.

The company will continue focusing its activities on delivering high quality user experience to customers, by constantly improving the quality of products and services, all of which is supported by the fastest mobile network in Azerbaijan.

The new monthly packages can be purchased in the size of 50 MB, 500 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 5 GB or 10 GB, depending on the customer’s needs. Visit https://www.bakcell.com/az/internet-for-smartphones or “Internet packages” section of “My Bakcell” application for detailed information.

***

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class mobile internet.

With more than 8000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).

Today, Bakcell has the largest and fastest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity, covering almost 91 percent of the country’s population and the central parts of all the regions of Azerbaijan (excluding Nakhchivan AR and occupied territories).

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89

