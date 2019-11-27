Rovnag Abdullayev: SOCAR controls polluting gas emissions at its facilities

27 November 2019 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Oil production not only brings to mankind great benefits and a number of advantages, but also creates a number of environmental risks, President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev said, Trend reports Nov. 27 from an international conference on the role of the Paris Agreement in climate and environmental change.

“Minimizing these risks poses a number of important tasks for society,” SOCAR president said

Abdullayev noted that in this regard, oil and gas producers are obliged to make important commitments to prevent environmental pollution in the manufacturing sector.

“Speaking about the program of comprehensive measures to solve environmental problems that have been implemented in recent years, it is worth noting that SOCAR, ahead of many companies, has reached the level of 100 percent utilization of wastewater in a closed system - the main source of environmental pollution in oil and gas facilities,” the SOCAR president said.

Abdullayev also emphasized that SOCAR constantly controls the total amount of polluting gas emissions at its facilities, conducting relevant monitoring for this purpose.

“The coefficient of fuel flaring, adopted in world practice, is five percent, while in 2018 in Azerbaijan this ratio amounted to only one percent,” the SOCAR president added. “This year, this figure has dropped to 0.9 percent.”

The international conference organized by SOCAR is taking place in Baku on Nov. 27. The role of the Paris Agreement in climate and environmental change is theme of this event. SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Sultanov and other officials are taking part in the event.

