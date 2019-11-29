Low-cost airline Buta Airways launches direct flights to Lviv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Starting from December 23, 2019 low-cost airline Buta Airways will launch direct flights from Baku to Lviv. Thus, the number of the airline's destinations in Ukraine will reach four. Buta Airways already operates flights to Kiev, Kharkiv and Odessa.

Lviv is considered as the cultural capital of Ukraine and is a wonderfully harmonious European corner. People come here to take a walk in the center, go to museums, listen to numerous street musicians and get acquainted with the very rich culture of Western Ukraine.

Flights will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

The minimum fare as for other destinations of the Airline, is 29 euros (one way).

Air tickets can be purchased on the official website, as well as at sales offices.

Being a low-cost airline, minimum fare Budget of Buta Airways offers additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot onboard meals, check-in at the airport, as well as seat selection in the airplane on a paid basis.

"Super" fare includes a hand luggage (up to 10 kg), a baggage (up to 23 kg) and free check-in at the airport.

Online check-in on the website opens 24 hours before departure and closes 2 hours before departure. It is free in all fares.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural subdivision of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The first flight was carried out on September 1, 2017. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

