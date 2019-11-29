Azerbaijan, Germany to continue joint manager training program (PHOTO)

29 November 2019 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

An agreement was reached between Azerbaijan and Germany to continue the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve skills of managers in Azerbaijan’s business community, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said.

The deputy minister made the remarks at a meeting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the program, Trend reports from the event.

Safarov noted that as part of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to improve the skills of managers, young entrepreneurs and managers from Azerbaijan visited German training centers and passed free courses on economic cooperation.

“One of the features of this program is the establishment of close communications between countries, peoples, entrepreneurs and the public,” the deputy minister added. “These relations should be expanded, and of course they will become a very important factor that will contribute to the sides’ further being more successful in joint cooperation.”

