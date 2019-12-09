Turkish Airlines launches its flights to Rovaniemi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Rovaniemi became the second destination Turkish Airlines flies to in Finland following Helsinki. Starting on 5 December 2019, Rovaniemi flights will be operated reciprocally three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Always enhancing its fleet of 348 aircraft, Turkish Airlines increased the number of its destination to 317 with Rovaniemi.

“We will operate three reciprocal flights to Rovaniemi, one of the most popular winter tourism destinations due to being a premier location to witness the northern lights," Turkish Airlines Board Member Orhan Birdal said during the ceremony of the inaugural flight . "As the first airline outside of European Union to have scheduled flights to this destination and the only airline to offer business class product on the flights to Rovaniemi, we invite our guests from all over the world to experience this special city via our extensive flight connectivity that covers 317 cities in 126 countries.”

Polar Lights are the result of the interaction between charged particles from Sun and magnetic field of Earth. When this natural phenomena happens in the North Pole, it is called Northern Lights. As it is located on the northern polar line, Rovaniemi is considered one of the best locations to witness the northern lights. The variety of its winter activities and its premier location to experience northern lights makes Rovaniemi one of the most popular winter tourism destinations while it offers different options to its guests from all over the world with eco-friendly glass igloos and ice hotels.

Istanbul-Rovaniemi flight schedule:

Flight Nu. Days Departure Arrival TK 1749 Tuesday IST 09:50 RVN 13:30 TK 1750 Tuesday RVN 16:55 IST 22:15 TK 1749 Thursday IST 09:50 RVN 13:30 TK 1750 Thursday RVN 16:55 IST 22:15 TK 1749 Sunday IST 09:50 RVN 13:30 TK 1750 Sunday RVN 16:55 IST 22:15

*All times are in LMT.

To view the flight schedules please visit www.turkishairlines.com, contact the call center at +90 212 444 0849 or visit any Turkish Airlines sales office.

