Azerbaijan has high level of cyberspace security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

There is a high level of cyberspace security in Azerbaijan, Elmir Valizade, Azerbaijani deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies, said.

Valizade made the remark at the event as part of the second International Cybersecurity Week in Baku, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan pays special attention to ensuring cybersecurity at the state level,” the deputy minister said.

"Today, our country is rapidly undergoing a digital transformation,” Valizade added. “This sphere is in the focus of the head of state. A strategic roadmap has been adopted. The activities aimed at the implementation of relevant decrees and orders ensure the achievement of significant results in this sphere."

“Today, fiber-optic communication and the LTE network are expanded in the country,” the deputy minister added. “The preparatory work is underway to switch mobile communications to the 5G format; in particular, the new generation communication is being tested. Many information infrastructures operate in the country using new technologies.”

“The modern information technologies are used, data centers are operating, thus, an electronic information cloud of the government is being formed in the fields of public administration, education, healthcare, energy, security, defense, justice, agriculture, financial and others,” the deputy minister said.

"All this stipulates a high level of ensuring security in the cyberspace of our country," the deputy minister added.

Valizade also stressed that 80 percent of the country's population are internet users.

Stressing that Azerbaijan signed the international Convention on Cybercrime in 2008, Valizade said that on the basis of international standards, 18 national standards for information security have been developed and registered.

"As part of ensuring cybersecurity, software which is used in state institutions is licensed,” Valizade added. “Various conferences, seminars and trainings on cybersecurity are being held.”