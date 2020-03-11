Mobile music with Zvuk becomes unlimited for all Azercell subscribers!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Always pleasing its subscribers with beneficial campaigns “Azercell Telecom” LLC presented one more campaign to its subscribers.

Since March 8, 2020, having connected to the monthly Zvuk package, Azercell subscribers get unlimited access to the service in Azercell network without additional charge for mobile Internet. So, anyone who subscribes to the monthly Zvuk package through * 707 # YES as part of this mobile application that contains more than 40 million music tracks, the most popular playlists, trilingual menus, the ability to share music on social networks and other functions on one smartphone, gets unlimited access to mobile internet while listening to music!

The campaign is valid until 04.15.2020. For detailed information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/monthly/zvuk_yaz_2020/

It worth mentioning that, the Zvuk service is available for all Azercell customers since February 10, 2017. To benefit from the service, subscribers need to download the application from Google Play or AppStore, put down their cell number and then enter the unique code received via SMS to the application to complete the registration.

Spring is the right time to install Zvuk music streaming from Azercell on your smartphone!

