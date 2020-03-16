Nar data consumption increased by 65% over last year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

Aiming to provide the population with quality network, Nar continues to offer uninterrupted and high-speed mobile internet experience for its subscribers. As a result of high quality internet service provided by the mobile operator, the volume of internet traffic increased by 65% over the last year.

It is to note that, this increase has been achieved by virtue of various elements, such as the expansion LTE/LTE-A technology all over the country, growth of smartphone penetration, and the products offered by the operator to meet the needs of the subscribers. Thus, increase in the number of smartphone users is 15% in Baku and 14% in the regions of Azerbaijan.

As a result of high quality internet provided to the subscribers, the number of 4G users has exceeded 1 million. Hence, one of every two Nar subscribers are active 4G users. Through its LTE technology base stations installed in 54 regional centers, the mobile operator provides 4G/4.5G network for 76% of the country, while 93.2% of the population

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

With a large network of over 8700 base stations, covering 93 % of the country’s territory (except for the occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.