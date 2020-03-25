Azerbaijan Airlines to transport all goods of national importance on Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku routes free of charge
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26
Trend:
As part of measures carried out jointly with the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers to combat the spread of coronavirus Infection (COVID-19), Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will transport all goods of national importance on Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku routes on a priority basis and free of charge, Trend reports referring to AZAL.
All structures of AZAL CJSC continue to work in a strengthened mode and in close contact with government structures.
Latest
Azerbaijan Airlines to transport all goods of national importance on Baku-Nakhchivan and Nakhchivan-Baku routes free of charge
MP: Recent developments showcased grandiose development of Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership
Donation opportunity to the "Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus" via Azercell’s "Mobile Payment"!