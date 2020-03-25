Azerbaijan to ensure enough alcohol in retail sale, favorable conditions for mask production

Economy 25 March 2020 21:33 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to ensure enough alcohol in retail sale, favorable conditions for mask production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan will ensure enough alcohol in the retail sale in coming days and favorable conditions for the production of masks.

The lack of alcohol and masks in the country is due to the short-term increase in demand for these goods, both in the world and domestically, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Although mask producers all over the world are working round-the-clock, they have difficulties in covering the demand. The number of mask sales in Azerbaijan stood at 500-600 per month in previous years, while presently, this volume is sold for three days.

Around 5-6 million masks per year was sold in 2018-2019, while this number stood at 3.5 million over the last month alone.

In order to effectively use the mask reserve in Azerbaijan, first of all, doctors, patients, police, as well as employees of the Defense Ministry, Border Service and Customs are provided with mask and they are sent to pharmacies for sale.

Approximately 150-200 masks are give out per day and sold.

A total of 500,000 masks were imported by Azerbaijan yesterday and it is expected to deliver 1.5 million more masks to the country. The government is trying to arrange domestic production of masks, thereby creating favorable conditions.

Upon the decision #114 of the Cabinet of Ministers, the raw materials for mask production are exempted from customs duties.

The country has no any problems with alcohol stock. Relevant work is underway to put up alcohol for sale in small bottles.

The issue will be resolved in coming days and domestically produced alcohol will be put up for retail sale in the sufficient volumes.

