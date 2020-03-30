Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes changes to rules related to air transportation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the Procedure for the preparation of documents and the conclusion of agreements on air transportation in accordance with national legislation and international treaties supported by Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 30.
