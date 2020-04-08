Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant operating under special quarantine requirements

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant Production Association is included in the list of those state-owned facilities and enterprises, employees of which relate to a limited number of persons allowed to work during the special quarantine regime in the country, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiyev told Trend.

Currently, the plant continues operating in normal mode, while some employees work remotely.

According to Fatiyev, as of now, the work is underway on the plant’s assembly lines in accordance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime.

"Our enterprise is the only one engaged in the production of agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan. To meet the needs of farmers and businessmen working in the field of agriculture, the staff of our company continues working in compliance with all the requirements of the special quarantine regime”.

“The distance between employees working on the assembly lines has been increased to two meters. Containers with disinfectant solutions, face masks and disposable gloves have been placed at the entrance to the assembly workshops. In addition, all our production facilities are regularly disinfected," he noted.



The chairman added said that the plant is currently assembling tractors of various models as well as other agricultural machinery.

“Today, an average, two-four tractors are assembled a day, which is 50 percent less than during normal operations. On average, 35 tractors were assembled in March this year. Currently, the plant has a big fleet of tractors and other agricultural machinery. We are ready to ensure the assembly of appropriate equipment in case of demand," Fatiyev added.

Sharing the forthcoming plans, the chairman said that the assembly of Sampo-Roselew combines will begin in the near future on the basis of a cooperation agreement between the Ganja Automobile Plant and Sampo, a famous Finnish company:

“At present, in accordance with this agreement, the import of components is underway. As soon as all the relevant parts are delivered, we’ll begin assembling the combines. Ganja Automobile Plant already has experience in assembling combines. I’m sure that combines of the worldwide famous Sampo-Roselew brand will be in demand among businessmen and farmers," he noted.

Fatiyev said that despite the limitations in activities in many economic areas due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ganja Automobile Plant is developing a number of packages that will provide benefits for farmers and businessmen.

“The enterprise management believes that in this way we will contribute to the support of unity and solidarity throughout Azerbaijan,” he stressed.

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made a decision on the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.