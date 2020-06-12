Azerbaijan shipping company resumes container shipping on Alat-Turkmenbashi-Alat route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC has resumed container shipping along Alat-Turkmenbashi-Alat, Trend reports on June 12 referring to the shipping company.

For efficient and rapid transportation in this direction, the company offers customers dry cargo vessels belonging to its transport fleet.

The transportation will be carried out at the following rates: 20 FT = $300, 40 FT = $550.

The Port of Baku is located in Alat (a township 70 km south of Baku), at the crossroads of two major transportation corridors – East-West and North-South. It is also where Azerbaijan’s main railway and highway networks converge, facilitating the implementation of the vision of the port as a grand hub – becoming key to regional and global supply chains. The Port of Baku serves as a major intermodal distribution hub, but will also employ an integrated development model that involves port activities, bonded zone, the Alat township and various transport and non-transport projects.

The Port of Baku development is projected in 2 phases.