Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos receives World Teleport Association conformity certificate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Zhale Qasimova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos has successfully passed all stages of the certification program of the World Teleport Association (WTA) and received ‘Tier 4’ certificate of conformity, Trend reports with reference to Azercosmos OJSC.

“Tier 4-certified companies provide 99.9 percent of the reliability and security of their teleportation services, technical infrastructure and workflow. The resources of the Azercosmos, together with the Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, allow receiving signals from satellites of other satellite operators, as well as via a fiber-optic network,” said the report.

"Getting the certificate of the WTA by Azercosmos is a great success. The Tier 4 certificate proves that teleportation services fully meet modern requirements in terms of quality and technology.

“This certificate confirms our commitment to the development of human capital, new technologies and modern infrastructure,” said Mark Guthrie, Chief Commercial Director of Azercosmos.

“Tier 4 certification is a guarantee of the quality of services provided by the operator to clients. The certificate is also a valuable tool for operators to regularly monitor infrastructure, equipment and other procedures by an international organization,” said Robert Bell, Executive Director of the World Teleport Association.

The World Teleportation Association has been developing satellite terrestrial communication systems since 1985. The association’s members are mainly companies offering teleportation services around the world, satellite operators who prefer innovation and teleport operators who provide services at a global level.

The WTA’s main tasks are to protect the interests of telecommunications companies in the field of telecommunications around the world, to promote the importance of teleports and to ensure the improvement of quality standards in this business.