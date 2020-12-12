Minister talks on socio-economic concept for restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The relevant structures, including the Ministry of Economy, in pursuance of the instructions given by Azerbaijan’s president, have developed a socio-economic concept for the restoration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the ministry's head Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov noted that the document is at the stage of discussions, after which it will be presented to the government.

The minister also said that according to this concept, within the main development directions envisioned in the plan, such as urban planning, as part of reconstruction and improvement work, legal, financial, economic benefits, an incentive system will be introduced in these territories.

"In parallel with the above, based on the president's respective order, urgent projects, especially the construction of a network of highways, railways, as well as work in the field of providing public services are already underway," added Jabbarov.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.