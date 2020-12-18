Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers inflation forecast for 2021 (UPDATE)

Economy 18 December 2020 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: first version posted on 15:43

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Inflation in Azerbaijan will make up nearly 3 percent by the end of 2020 and will vary in the range of 3.5-4 percent by 2021, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the CBA, amid low aggregate demand due to the pandemic and a deficit in aggregate output, the annual inflation rate in November was 2.4 percent, which is below the center of the target range.

Changes in prices for the main subcategories of the consumer basket demonstrate different dynamics. Food inflation was 0.4 percent in November and 3.9 percent in the past 12 months.

The dynamics of food inflation was also influenced by a growth in world food prices by 6.5 percent year on year.

The Central Bank also noted that stability remains in the non-food and service components of inflation, which is mainly due to a decrease in consumer demand. Prices for non-food products rose 0.1 percent over the past month, and services - 0.9 percent. The annual change in prices for non-food products and services amounted to 1.2 and 1.1 percent, respectively.

Inflation expectations vary in different directions by sector. Based on the monitoring of real sector enterprises in November of this year, inflationary expectations, taking into account the non-oil industry (mainly due to the textile and clothing subsectors) and trade, decreased, in the service sector, the growth trend remained in the negative zone, but in the construction sector it practically didn’t change.

The CBA stressed that generally inflationary expectations for all economic entities formed close to the actual indicators.

According to the December survey among households, the proportion of respondents expecting a higher rate of price growth over the next year lowered by 13 percentage points to 12 percent compared to September 2020.

The dynamics of inflation corresponds to the projected trajectory for the recent months and is formed mainly under the influence of mitigating factors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @ jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss dev't of tourism in post-pandemic period
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss dev't of tourism in post-pandemic period
Britain's tourism agency predicts first signs of recovery as pandemic impact eases
Britain's tourism agency predicts first signs of recovery as pandemic impact eases
Uzbekistan to introduce global protocols for SafeTravel
Uzbekistan to introduce global protocols for SafeTravel
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan continues expansion of digital ecosystem - Deputy Minister of Communications ICT 17:21
WHO and Georgian Health Ministry discuss healthcare reform Georgia 17:20
Azerbaijan reports 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 4,188 recoveries Society 17:18
Turkmenistan to modernize, transform some facilities into open joint-stock companies Business 17:16
Iran's export to Iraq has increased Business 17:12
Azerbaijani developers talk on investment in game projects ICT 17:06
Azerbaijan to make every effort to turn Shusha into developed historical city - State Committee Urban Planning Society 16:56
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Vietnam year-on-year despite COVID-19 Business 16:55
Azerbaijan increases foreign exchange reserves since early 2020 Finance 16:50
Italy, Azerbaijan ink agreement to create energy infrastructure in Karabakh (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 16:44
Azerbaijan and Russia discuss joint operation of Samur hydroelectric complex Economy 16:43
New road to be built along Georgia-Azerbaijan transit corridor Construction 16:36
Georgian face masks exported to Netherlands and Germany Business 16:20
Ukraine ready to support Azerbaijani business - Ukrainian trade representative Business 16:14
Poland has great experience in construction of highways and roads in Georgia Construction 16:14
Georgian Anagi Development implements new investment project Construction 16:13
Georgian GNERC sets new tariff for Enguri HPP Oil&Gas 16:09
Turkmenistan working to increase volume of electricity supplies to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 15:59
Production of machinery in Azerbaijan increases Business 15:54
Kazakhstan reports decreases in cargo transportation volumes year-on-year Transport 15:50
Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers inflation forecast for 2021 Finance 15:43
Website on heritage of Caucasian Albania launched (PHOTO) Society 15:36
Kazakhstan increases exports to Pakistan despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 15:27
EBRD and EU expand programs to support Azerbaijani entrepreneurs Finance 15:26
Declaration on ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan mediated by Russia under consistent implementation – Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:19
Kazakhstan decreases crude oil, petroleum products export to EAEU members Oil&Gas 15:18
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 15:18
Azerbaijani SOCAR's Turkish affiliate obtains grant for solar power-based productions Economy 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 18 Society 15:13
Number of people involved in pension scheme growing daily in Georgia Finance 15:12
Mandatory health insurance's VAT-exemption prolonged for one more year in Azerbaijan Economy 14:49
Declaration on Karabakh conflict to contribute to establishment of long-term peace in region - President of Kazakhstan Politics 14:47
Georgia sees decrease in GDP Business 14:44
Resolution of Karabakh conflict crucial for ensuring sustainable dev't throughout CIS - President of Uzbekistan Politics 14:43
Uzbekistan reveals data on car exports for 11M2020 Transport 14:40
Azerbaijani president takes part in video conference meeting of Council of Heads of State of CIS (PHOTO) Politics 14:26
Produce in Georgia agency adds processing industry in its program Business 14:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan decreases interest rate Finance 14:25
Uzbekistan discloses volume of funds to be allocated for combating COVID-19 in 2021 Finance 14:25
Preparations for mapping Azerbaijan's Shusha city kick off Society 14:17
EBRD, TBC Leasing eye to support small and medium business leasing in Georgia Finance 14:10
OPEC+ agreement to ease downturns in hydrocarbon sectors across Gulf Oil&Gas 14:05
Uzbekistan's Healthline to launch third disposable medical gloves production line with EBRD support Finance 14:04
SOCAR Georgia talks about reducing tariffs for social gas Oil&Gas 14:02
Turkmenistan determines size of land plots for agricultural crops in spring Business 13:55
Turkmenistan preparing plan for management, reform of enterprises Business 13:51
Moody's observes economic stability in Azerbaijan Finance 13:48
Azerbaijan determines sum of compensations for individuals' secured deposits Economy 13:42
Azerbaijan to complete first stage of construction of road to Sugovushan by late December Transport 13:40
Central banks of Azerbaijan, Turkey ink MoU and MoC to deepen ties Finance 13:38
Oil slips as surge in COVID-19 cases threatens demand Oil&Gas 13:36
Thailand reports local infections as measures to restart tourism begin Other News 13:29
Coal mining in Georgia down Oil&Gas 13:28
Changes made to project on construction of road to Azerbaijan's Shusha city Transport 12:51
Azerbaijani ambassador comments on crimes of French Armenians in Karabakh War (INTERVIEW) Politics 12:47
Uzbek-Chinese JV to buy power supply unit via tender Tenders 12:43
Georgia reports 2,635 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:39
Victory Day included in official holidays' list in Azerbaijan Society 12:39
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender to buy materials for garage construction Tenders 12:25
World Bank approves additional financing to support Uzbekistan’s dev’t policy Finance 12:24
Demand for OPEC crude in 2021 revised down Oil&Gas 12:20
Well fund of Bahar-Gum Deniz block disclosed Oil&Gas 11:46
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories contributes to development of regional cooperation ICT 11:46
Turkmenistan, ADB focus on importance of TAPI gas pipeline construction Oil&Gas 11:41
Kazakhstan, India trade turnover nearly doubles over 10M2020 Business 11:39
Turkmenistan, Belgium express interest in expanding partnership in field of energy Oil&Gas 11:37
Kazakhstan's drilling company opens tenders for office equipment maintenance Tenders 11:30
China supplies Uzbekistan Railways with modern freight and cargo-passenger locomotives Transport 11:30
Uzbekistan’s import of tangerines down in 11M2020 Uzbekistan 11:22
Uzbekistan’s State Asset Management Agency to sell state stake in Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:20
Clients of Azerbaijani closed banks continue receiving compensations Finance 11:18
Additional production works carried out at Bahar-Gum Deniz fields Oil&Gas 11:16
Tesla to see unprecedented trade ahead of S&P 500 debut US 11:10
Construction of Ceasefire Monitoring Center in Karabakh continuing - Turkish MoD Politics 11:10
Progress of HPP projects on Araz River discussed in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Economy 11:08
Turkmen Ministry of Construction opens tender for equestrian airport construction Tenders 11:02
Work on Nakhchivan and Lachin corridors proceeding in parallel - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 10:58
Greenfields Petroleum updates on workover, construction works in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:57
Insurance's share in Azerbaijan's GDP may increase - association Finance 10:51
Prices of Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Finance 10:51
Gas utilization from Bahar-Gum Deniz block up Oil&Gas 10:51
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for industrial safety examination Tenders 10:50
Trade, economic ties discussed in final part of political consultations between Turkmenistan, US Turkmenistan 10:47
PM Hasina, Indian PM Modi inaugurate Chilahati-Haldibari rail link Other News 10:40
Bangabandhu's message is eternal: Indian PM Narendra Modi Other News 10:39
Azerbaijan's domestic market quite interesting, says adviser to Synergy Group Economy 10:39
Dynamics of gas output at Gum Deniz field since early 2020 Oil&Gas 10:35
Iranian parliament supports government negotiating nuclear deal Nuclear Program 10:25
Actual vs budgeted oil production at Azerbaijan’s Bahar field Oil&Gas 10:16
Azerbaijan talks domestic sales and exports of wine products amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10:05
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 18 Uzbekistan 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 18 Finance 09:41
Gazprombank forecasts preservation of Central Bank of Azerbaijan's interest rate Finance 09:34
Azerbaijan shares details for participation in Bureau of Compulsory Insurance Finance 09:32
Turkmenistan reopens Lotfabad border with Iran after suspension Transport 09:29
Iran to resume online schools Society 09:21
Hyundai to acquire Turkish Kibar Group’s shares in joint factory Economy 08:57
EU offers €55 million COVID-19 support package to Georgia for development of agriculture, rural areas Finance 08:55
295.8 thsd foreigners passed registration in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year Kyrgyzstan 08:53
Iran reopens NE border crossing with Turkmenistan Iran 08:50
All news