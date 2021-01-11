Azerbaijan to prepare draft fuel and energy balance for next 4 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

A project of the fuel and energy balance for the next four years will be prepared in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This has been outlined in the order "On ensuring the fulfillment of the decree of the president of Azerbaijan" On a number of issues in connection with the application of the law "On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021", signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Proceeding from this order, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance were instructed to prepare a draft fuel and energy balance of the country for 2022-2025 within five months and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers.