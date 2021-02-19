Azerbaijan, Turkey sign protocol and action plan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
Trend:
A Protocol and Action Plan were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey during the ninth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, Trend reports on Feb. 19 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.
The minister stressed that these documents will contribute to the intensification of economic relations between the two countries and the implementation of new joint projects.
Latest
Ankara hosting meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (PHOTO)
Effectiveness of Turkish weapons clearly demonstrated during Karabakh war - Ministry of National Defense
Turkish companies working on creation of infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Minister of Economy
Turkey delighted for liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region after 30 year-occupation – President Erdogan
Estonia-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Group expressed condolences on 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide