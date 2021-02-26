Azerbaijan would like to bring new ideas, proposals to region with help of OSCE - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

With the help of OSCE, Azerbaijan would like to bring new ideas and new proposals to the region, Azerbaijani MP, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports.

Ganjaliyev made the statement during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

He noted that it is very important to strengthen the role of the OSCE in building up the economic and environmental security in the region and to also raise the importance of science and technology in the OSCE region.

“Because if we address the problems through the perspectives of the economy, through the perspectives of the environmental security this gives additional impetus to addressing all the problems, especially in the South Caucasus,” he said.

He added that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories from the occupant forces and now the government of Azerbaijan is mainly focused on rebuilding these lands.

“Of course with the help of OSCE we would like to bring new ideas and new proposals to the region and to reintegrate all the Armenian citizens of Azerbaijan into all political and economic spheres. This is very important and of course the role of OSCE has to be mentioned and we are looking forward to cooperating with all our colleagues in these areas,” he said.