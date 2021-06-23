Deputy PM discloses volume of water reserves in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
There are two billion cubic meters of water reserves in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.
Mustafayev made the remark during a trip to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, Trend reports on June 23.
