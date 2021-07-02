AHK Impuls hosted the Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund (PHOTO)

On July 1, 2021, the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (“AHK Azerbaijan”) organised an AHK Impuls event for the member companies with the support of “Ameco” LLC and “Sahhat” clinic.

The honorary guest of the event was Mr. Himalay Mamishov, Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund, who delivered a speech on "A new approach to social protection in Azerbaijan."

The event was held in the "Guba" hall of the "Hyatt Regency" Meeting and Conference Center in strict compliance with all requirements of a special quarantine regime and recommendations for safety and health.

The welcoming speech of the Executive Director of the AHK Azerbaijan, Tobias Baumann, was followed by the presentation of Dr Sabina Gafarova, Application Specialist at Ameco LLC. During her speech, Dr Gafarova introduced a new express COVID-19 antibody tests and stressed the importance of making tests accessible to everyone as an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Then, Mr. Mamishov, the honorary guest of the event, informed the participants about the activities of the State Social Protection Fund and the measures carried out to strengthen the social insurance system in the country. In particular, he spoke about the work done by the Fund to ensure the transparency and increase the efficiency of social protection and pension systems.

Moreover, Mr. Mamishov highlighted the recent reforms in the field of social security in Azerbaijan, including large-scale e-services provided and the priorities identified towards developing this area. Mr. Mamishov particularly emphasised the importance of the e-social portal for both the social insurance system and citizens.

He noted that the digitalisation of services has further enhanced the ability to optimise the built-in system to ensure that people can easily and conveniently use these services.

In addition, the prompt response to citizens' questions on social media has created a great basis for improving the quality of services provided.

Concluding his speech, Mr Mamishov expressed his gratitude to the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce for the given opportunity to have the direct dialogue with the representatives of the private sector.

Following the Q&A session on the enquiries of the AHK Azerbaijan members, the event was concluded with networking dinner.