Azerbaijan's State Oil Company launches highly productive well in Bulla-Deniz field

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan SOCAR has put into operation a highly productive well in the Bulla-Deniz field, Trend reports citing the company.

The geological work in the Bulla-Deniz field, which plays an important role in the country's gas supply, was successfully conducted and a filter was opened in the range of 5,878-5,865 meters of the well #123 in the field.

The well was drilled in the Bulla-Deniz field at a depth of 6,132 meters in 2017 and to date, 104,000 tons of condensate and 472 million cubic meters of gas have been produced there.

A natural decline of up to 150,000 cubic meters per day has been recently observed in the well and there is need to take additional measures. As a result of efficient operation, the well was put into operation with daily production of 120 tons of condensate and 500,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

The well is expected to be used until 2041. In total, over 700,000 tons of condensate and over three billion cubic meters of gas are expected to be produced in the well #123. Taking into account the high potential of the well, the work is underway to increase the production volume.

The Bulla-Deniz field was discovered in 1975. About 700 tons of oil condensate and three million cubic meters of gas per day are produced from 13 wells in the field.

Some 17 more wells are planned to be drilled as part of the full-scale field development plan. Some 100 tons of condensate and 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day are expected to be extracted from each well.

Presently, the well #117 is being drilled in the field from the platform # 6. An exploratory well is planned to be drilled in the field to determine the oil and gas reserves of another layer in 2022.